Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre celebrates values of tolerance on International Day for Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre celebrated International Day for Tolerance, which falls on 16th November each year.

The centre plays a crucial role in upholding the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and amplifying the UAE’s message of tolerance and coexistence.

The centre organised a number of activities and programmes that coincided with the occasion, highlighting its efforts to supplement the mosque’s role as a platform for disseminating the UAE’s core cultural concepts that help build bridges between civilisations. The centre strengthened the concept of cultural rapprochement and values of humanity by providing an opportunity for the visitors of the mosque from different cultures to write the word "tolerance" in different languages on specifically designed cards, which added a spirit of understanding between them and enriched their experience.

An exhibition titled "Evidence of Tolerance" was also organised by the centre, which displayed images of the mosque’s precincts that reflect the philosophy, including photos of foreign visits to the mosque that stressed intercultural communication.

By conducting cultural tours in English, in conjunction with Arabic, for visitors of the centre, the guides also embodied the concepts of tolerance and camaraderie. In order to spread the intended message to a wider audience, the centre organised a virtual tour on its Instagram page.

The centre played a pivotal role in promoting moderation and encouraging interfaith dialogue at the local and global levels. It follows the UAE’s vision of coexistence and respect for others and to fulfil the ambition of the Founding Father who wanted the mosque to act as a bridge between civilizations.

Subsequently, the mosque achieved a prominent position on the global map of culture and religious tourism, making it a sought-after destination for visitors from different faiths and cultures. This reflects the mosque’s success in spreading its message through programs and practices that focus on respecting others and through architectural aesthetics that reflect the harmony of cultures.