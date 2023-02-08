Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th session of ‘Ibn Al Dar’ programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre recently completed its 18th session of the "Ibn Al Dar" programme. The annual programme trains Emirati nationals for work as cultural tour guides. The five-week training focuses on enhancing skills and providing knowledge of UAE's cultural heritage. Upon completion, trainees can work part-time at the mosque center. Since its launch, 190 trainees have graduated from the programme as part of the "Al Shabab Al Banie" youth capacity-building initiative.

Amina Al Hammadi, Acting Director of the Worshippers and Visitors Services Department at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, stated that the "Ibn Al Dar" programme follows high international standards and trains national cadres to lead cultural tours that highlight the rich cultural heritage and values of the UAE and its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The programme promotes the mosque as a unique religious and cultural site that links the past with the present and showcases the Islamic civilization.

Al Hammadi added that the programme aligns with Abu Dhabi's efforts to promote culture and tourism by creating proud ambassadors of the UAE and its cultural message.

The "Ibn Al Dar" programme consists of four stages, including workshops, training activities, and self-learning and practical methods. The training is conducted by the Centre's national cadres of cultural tour specialists, with 100 percent Emiratisation of the cultural tour specialist profession at the mosque. The programme aims to provide Emirati youth with the opportunity to showcase their country's moderate approach and mission to spread the values of moderation and openness.