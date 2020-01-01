Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 'Junior Cultural Guide’ Programme

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concluded the 8th season of the "Junior Cultural Guide" Programme 2019, held between 22nd and 31st December, 2019, as part of the Centre’s strategy that seeks to present a bright image that reflects the UAE’s civilised approach, and conveys its message of tolerance.

The annual programme targets school students aged between 7 and 11 years and also seeks to reveal the rich cultural heritage and enduring legacy of the UAE, besides commemorating the contributions of the late founding fathers.

Ameena Al Hammadi, Acting Head of the Cultural Guidance Section, said, "The 'Junior Cultural Guide' Programme in its 8th season revolves around the concept of social responsibility that focuses on preparing a young Emirati generation able to carry the message of their country, fulfil its aspirations and anticipations, and present a vibrant image of the sons and daughters of Zayed who hold an innate sense of values and cultural openness, which enables them to connect with other cultures through the language of tolerance and moderation."

He added, "The programme included a workshop to promote the concept of social responsibility amongst the participants.

For the 8th season, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre was keen on organising the programme in collaboration with the Fine Arts College at Zayed University, aimed at investing in the talent and energies of students from different disciplines within the college."

The programme also highlighted "The Beauty of Art at The Mosque" through four workshops.

The first workshop entitled "Coexistence" highlighted the values of cultural openness celebrated at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque by preparing artwork using the "collage" technique to produce a contemporary art painting inspired by the aesthetics of the mosque. The second workshop titled "Flowers Around the World" celebrated the floral designs at the mosque.

In the third workshop, they learned about the lunar lighting technology at the mosque as one of the mosque's unique aesthetics that is linked to the Hijri Calendar and the phases of the moon.

As for the fourth workshop, the trainees learned about mosaic art as one of the most prominent aesthetics of the mosque and designed art paintings that relied on this technique in drawing Arabic fonts such as Naskh, Thuluth, and Kufi.