Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri Calendar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has announced that it has issued the Hijri Calendar for the year 1443 AH, which began on 10th August, 2021. The calendar is available at Al Jami’ library.

The package contains a printed calendar and a notebook. They provide crucial information on prayer times in the meridian, sunset times in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country; major astronomical events; and details about zodiacs, seasons, related land and sea conditions and tidal movements. Additionally, it includes supplications and hadiths that guide individuals on a path to moral virtue.

Apart from providing information such as prayer times, and the times of the Suhail star rise, the calendar includes famous quotes and international days.

The new edition also contains interpretations of scientific and astronomical terms, and notes the corresponding Gregorian months, astronomical cycles, zodiac positions and their effects on humans, climate, nature and agriculture, apart from mentioning the variations in prayer timings from one region to another, as well holidays and annual events.

The content has been arranged and designed in a way that can be easily accessed and understood by people of all age groups.

The ancient astronomical system called Deirat Al-Duroor Wa Al-Tawala’a aims to impart knowledge about the UAE’s tradition and heritage, as well as revive the skills and wisdom deployed by our ancestors. The ancient system is based on dividing the days of the year in decimals into 36 sections. Each section includes 10 days known as "Dur" that relates to zodiacal and climatic conditions, allowing people to know the appropriate times for planting and harvesting, climatic variables such as winds and rain, breeding seasons of fish and appropriate times for fishing, as well as the migration of wild birds and sea birds.

Al-Duroor calculations are linked with the rise of the Suhail star. The Centre had previously formed a specialised committee to monitor and document the star because of its significance in these calculations, as well as in the study of meteorology and astronomy. All this content is included in the Hijri calendar notebook.

The content of the 1443 Hijri calendar was prepared according to scientific, religious and astronomical guidelines, in cooperation with the competent authorities in the UAE. These authorities include the National Centre of Meteorology, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Sharjah academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, the Emirates Astronomical Society, and the International Astronomical Centre (Abu Dhabi).

The information in the calendar was approved by specialised committees and teams composed of specialists in Islamic law and astronomy. The content produced is based on years of study and meetings held with scholars and researchers in Sharia and astronomy in the Islamic world. It also takes into account the latest scientific findings of advanced monitoring methods, which have been used with utmost care and accuracy.

The Centre formed teams consisting of eight committees to support this project. Many Emirati researchers and scientists contributed to the calendar project. The committees included ones on content, studies and research; design and creative production; development and creativity; content auditing; logistical support; technical support; and electronic publishing.