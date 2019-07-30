UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre Launches 'Junior Culture Guide' Programme

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches 'Junior Culture Guide' Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, launched the 2019 "Junior Culture Guide" training programme for school students aged between 12 and 16 years to prepare them for a future as tour guides.

The programme, being held over a period of two weeks from 28th July to 8th August, 2019, seeks to empower them with the essential skills and experiences required for the profession in accordance with the utmost cultural tour standards applied at the SZGMC. The affiliates will gain presentation and oratory skills, understand the effective use of body language and how to hold a dialogue, which will in turn boost their self-confidence and allow them to overcome anxiety.

The two-week programme comprises workshops, training-related activities, practical application and field visits, and runs through three stages, commencing with a theoretical stage that enhances the basics of the tour guide performance, followed by a practical stage that involves conducting joint cultural tours, and concludes with a graduation project.

The integrated training process revolves around the concepts and values of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, deeply rooted in the people of the UAE, and also presents the affiliates the unique opportunity to learn about the abundant aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture manifested at the mosque.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the SZGMC, said the centre has assumed the duty of preparing a generation of leaders able to take up responsibility, and who are familiar with the centre's message of tolerance and respect for others by offering targeted training programmes.

He added that the SZGMC continues to consolidate its status as a prominent cultural centre at both the national and international levels. It also seeks to enrich and enhance the intellectual and cultural movement by carrying out events and activities that highlight its leading role in promoting tolerance and coexistence, in line with its vision and strategic plan that was formulated in accordance with the directives of the nation's wise leadership.

