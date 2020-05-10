Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches remote guided cultural tours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launched remote guided cultural tours at the mosque in line with precautionary measures taken in the UAE to protect the society, following the spread of the coronavirus.

The leading global cultural destination annually receives over 6 million worshippers and visitors of various cultures from all across the globe. All government and private institutions have been asked to apply for an exclusive remote cultural tour by registering via the Center's website.

The Centre also allocated a live cultural tours broadcast from the mosque for all its visitors and Instagram followers worldwide. These live tours take place on Tuesday in Arabic, and on Saturday in English, at 11:00 am.