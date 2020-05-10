UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre Launches Remote Guided Cultural Tours

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 10:15 PM

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches remote guided cultural tours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launched remote guided cultural tours at the mosque in line with precautionary measures taken in the UAE to protect the society, following the spread of the coronavirus.

The leading global cultural destination annually receives over 6 million worshippers and visitors of various cultures from all across the globe. All government and private institutions have been asked to apply for an exclusive remote cultural tour by registering via the Center's website.

The Centre also allocated a live cultural tours broadcast from the mosque for all its visitors and Instagram followers worldwide. These live tours take place on Tuesday in Arabic, and on Saturday in English, at 11:00 am.

Related Topics

UAE Tours Mosque All From Government Million Arab Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Virus should be a wake-up call to every government ..

29 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Police conduct campaign to disinfect COV ..

39 seconds ago

UAE dealt with repercussions of coronavirus with e ..

16 minutes ago

UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 4,804, 781 new ..

31 minutes ago

DSOA announces additional incentives, exemption pa ..

31 minutes ago

HBMSU calls for quality and innovation to re-engin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.