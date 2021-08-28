Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre marks Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) marks Emirati Women’s Day, being held this year under the theme, "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years", in line with the announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, designating 2021 as the "Year of the 50th".

The Centre has been celebrating the occasion, which falls on August 28, in honor of the efforts of women and their role in the various activities and initiatives implemented by the Center. They have proved their capabilities to assume major responsibilities.

They have supported the Centre’s objectives to continue with its religious and cultural role in line with the vision of the wise leadership in inculcating intellectual and social openness, mutual respect, and tolerance, thus projecting the UAE as a nation that embraces all, regardless of their creed and nationality.

Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said: "The Centre has paid great attention to women, based on its belief in their ability to work and give back to society. We at SZGMC consider this occasion an opportunity to affirm our continuous support for Emirati women and their role in the comprehensive sustainable development process of the country.

"

Bamatraf said that" Emirati women have always been present in various activities and initiatives launched by the Centre. They not only represent the Centre but the UAE, playing the role of ambassadors, especially through their role as cultural tour specialists, welcoming visitors of different cultures, and highlighting UAE’s heritage and lofty principles of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on which the country was founded.

SZGMC is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs has been sponsored and followed up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Centre was established to be a nucleus for a cultural and intellectual movement focused on the Mosque. This is based on the cultural and national values expressed in the concepts and values established by the late Sheikh Zayed. These values are deep-rooted in sentiment and consciousness and form an extension of the national identity inspired by the teachings of our tolerant religion.