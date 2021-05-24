Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in ATM 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) participated in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021 exhibition, held in Dubai during May 16th-19th, as part centre's strategy to play a religious, cultural and civilizational role in society.

The exhibition was an opportunity for the centre to inform visitors of the important role it plays in honouring the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The exhibition was also an opportunity to shed light on Islamic heritage and noble values, and the mosque's richness in arts and aesthetics of Islamic architecture.

The SZGMC exhibition stand was located within the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT) pavilion.

The centre participates annually in the exhibition to promote its role and communicate with different cultures. The exhibition enables SZGMC to introduce the mosque as a global cultural tourist destination. Furthermore, it provides a platform for SZGMC to highlight its messages of coexistence and tolerance which derive from the values of the founding father – the late Sheikh Zayed.

During the exhibition, the grand mosque stand welcomed many visitors from different cultures who became closely acquainted with the grand mosque. They learned how the grand mosque is one of the most important examples of Islamic architecture and a prominent cultural destination of a religious character. During the exhibition, the centre presented the aesthetics of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in an innovative way, represented through an interactive screen that allowed them to take a virtual tour.

The centre also showed a three-dimensional display of the grand mosque and showcased a number of its distinguished publications.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strives to communicate openly with different cultures spreading its values and messages, and enhancing these through enriching visitor experiences. Visitors were also briefed about the mosque’s latest initiative the "Tolerance Path", which provides a journey of exploration through the graphic narration of achievements of the UAE to promote dialogue, coexistence and mutual respect between different cultures.

Mohamed Ahmed Al-Sarrah, Head of Corporate Communications Section at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, commented, "The centre’s participation in this exhibition highlights the mosque as one of the most prominent religious, cultural and tourist landmarks in Abu Dhabi. We are always keen to attend major international forums and exhibitions specialized in travel and tourism, and this exhibition is one of the most important international platforms in the middle East region."

He added, "The grand mosque represents a unique model of Islamic and contemporary architecture – it is considered a global icon of urban beauty. It also reflects the inclusiveness of Emirati culture and the moderation and respect for others that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan expressed."

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. The activities of the grand mosque are sponsored and followed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.