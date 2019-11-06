UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre Participates In WTM London Exhibition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in WTM London exhibition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) LONDON, 6th November 2019 (WAM) - In line with its strategy that aims to promote cross-cultural communication, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, participated in World travel Market London, WTM London -2019, exhibition during 4th-6th November 2019, within the Department of Culture and Tourism’s pavilion.

SZGMC participation in the exhibition aims to promote the mosque as global and cultural destination that pioneers in the field of tourism and culture, given its status as a leading exceptional monument that reflects Islamic art and architecture, that underlines the authentic values of islam and the openness of the Islamic culture to other cultures of the world. It also aims to highlight the Centre’s many events and activities that embody its civilisational message that emanates from the rich legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The mosque’s stand witnessed a large turnout of visitors who learned about one of UAE’s most prominent landmarks that reflects the legacy and values of the late founder.

A model of the mosque as well as a number of SZGMC's publications were placed on display.

UAE Ambassador to the UK, Mansoor Abulhoul, who visited the pavilion, was briefed on the mosque's civilizing mission, and various activities and events that promote its message that seeks to promote the message of tolerance and cross-cultural communication.

On this occasion, Amal Bamatraf, Director of Cultural Communication Department, stated, "The Centre through its annual participation in WTM London aims to mark a unique presence in such major international forums and exhibitions, which are attended by the elite in tourism an culture industry from all around the world. This is in line with the Centre’s strategic plan that includes promoting the mosque’s goals and diverse activities and events, as well as its role as one of the leading cultural platforms in the UAE."

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs has been sponsored and followed-up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE London United Kingdom November 2019 Market Mosque All From Industry

Recent Stories

FBR Chairman says all stake holders will be taken ..

8 minutes ago

UAE supplies Guinea with 10,000-kilowatt generator ..

21 minutes ago

Borouge becomes strategic partner of Project STOP

21 minutes ago

PM says Population is serious challenge for Pakist ..

24 minutes ago

PCB terminates 250 employees without pay

49 minutes ago

Islamabad school children express solidarity with ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.