ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, announced the re-opening of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, SZGM, both in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah as well as the Founder's Memorial in the UAE capital, to visitors from tomorrow, Sunday.

The reopening will pursue a high-standard system of precautionary measures, health, and safety guidelines following the precautionary closure against COVID-19 over the past months.

Relevant precautionary measures will be in place to ensure a safe cultural experience for all visitors through an integrated system to maintain all relevant health and safety guidelines, including capping visitor numbers and setting specific visiting times to manage visitor experience and avoid overcrowding.

Precautionary measures also include the installation of thermal cameras to take body temperatures at all entrances; establishing an isolation room for those identified with high body temperatures, pending the arrival of healthcare teams; ensuring social distancing; and avoiding crowds from gathering.

In the same context, public cultural tours continue to be halted to maintain physical distancing.

Lending of electronic devices, clothing and other similar services have been discontinued.

Social media platforms, including Instagram, will be used along with LED screens to display videos explaining all of the COVID-19 prevention measures.

Visitor signage will be in place communicating the significance of wearing face masks and pursuing other relevant countermeasures taken by the State to cap visitor numbers and ensure social distancing.

In coordination with relevant state departments, the management teams of all cultural landmarks are forging ahead with intensive periodic disinfection measures covering all places to visit, starting from their entrances and including all areas of attractions.

An online booking system for visitors has been launched, through which they can set the date and time of visit. The system can be accessed by visiting the respective websites of the aforementioned cultural and religious destinations.

Remote cultural tours in Arabic and English will continue to deliver the values and messages of the abovementioned landmarks through a live streaming on Instagram, with their dates and timings to be identified through their official websites and social media accounts.