Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi receives 235,700 worshippers, visitors in H1 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi received 65,500 worshippers and 126,000 visitors during H1 2021, totalling 235,700 people.

According to statistics, 54 percent of the visitors came from within the UAE while the rest were foreign tourists. In Q2, the mosque witnessed a 53 percent growth in the number of visitors compared to Q1, reaching 142,600.

Males comprised 54 percent of the visitors while females accounted for the rest. The age group of 25 to 35 years constituted the majority with 41 percent. During the first half of the year, 44,000 people used the Jogging Trail.

Over the first six months of 2021, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) conveyed the mosque’s message of tolerance, stemming from the true teachings of islam, through 1,700 cultural tours, led by official Cultural Tour Specialists and attended by 4,918 visitors from around the world. In addition, the centre organised 75 virtual tours in Arabic and English via Instagram and microsoft Teams, recording 7,382 views. This included 20 pre-booked tours with the participation of 797 followers. Three tours were conducted in sign language as part of the RE'HAAB ALHEMAM programme that caters to people of determination to include them in various initiatives organised by the centre as part of its commitment to social responsibility and in recognition of their influential role within the community.

The mosque plays a pivotal role in presenting a positive image of the Islamic religion to the world in line with the vision of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He sought for the mosque to become an important bridge between different cultures, a platform for global dialogue, and a vehicle for promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between religions of the world. Since its establishment, the mosque has fulfilled this goal, following the directives of the leadership to embrace diversity, openness and respect in a country that is home to more than 200 nationalities.

Rebecca Costel, a visitor from the United States (US), said, "I was pleased to visit the mosque, which I had previously seen through websites and read about its message calling for openness to the cultures of the world, which is embodied in its construction and the artworks that bring together various civilisations in one place.

"

Another visitor from the US, Brett Hopkins, agreed that the mosque is one of the most significant cultural and tourist destinations in the UAE, which is full of world-leading landmarks. "There is no doubt that our visit to the mosque left us with an impression of its importance due to the architectural design, inspired by its rich history," he added.

A group of Brazilian tourists shared their admiration for the magnificent architecture of the mosque with its domes, columns and creative artistic elements. Bruna Gomez, a member of the group, said, "The mosque is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the UAE. We visited many other sites in the country, but our visit to the mosque was the highlight of our trip here."

A French visitor indicated that he was happy to visit the mosque and see the Islamic architecture and traditional art in harmony with modern designs. He expressed a wish to return to explore the external architectural details in greater depth.

Visitor Sarah Mahmoud praised the excellent organisation that meets the needs of visitors of all ages, starting from entering the visitors’ centre and touring the mosque’s courtyards and corridors, and continuing to Souq Al Jami.

Despite the increase in the numbers of worshippers and visitors to the mosque, the SZGMC continues to apply precautionary measures and the highest standards to health and safety The mosque offers a unique Tolerance Path experience that takes visitors on an unforgettable journey of exploration, in addition to its role as a place of worship.

The centre fulfils its role as a beacon of enlightenment through its library, which supports the intellectual movement in the country and enhances the cultural significance of the mosque by providing access to content that sheds light on the cultural, Islamic and Arab heritage and the intrinsic values of the UAE.

The SZGMC, an affiliate of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, enjoys the support and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.