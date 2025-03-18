Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting individuals in collaboration with 'Zayed Humanitarian'

SOLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo, Indonesia, has been hosting between 12,000 and 15,000 guests daily as part of the "Iftar Project" initiative.

This project, hosted under the patronage of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, aims to distribute approximately 400,000 meals throughout the holy month, following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed the values of solidarity, compassion, and generosity.

To ensure high-quality service for visitors and guests of the mosque, four large tents have been set up in different areas of the mosque's premises. These tents are managed by more than 120 volunteers from the Solo community and university students, embodying the principles of generosity and social cooperation.

The mosque hosts a variety of activities and events to celebrate Ramadan and uphold religious traditions. These include religious lectures, Islamic studies, daily Quran recitation sessions, and the "Mazameer Al-QuraN'' Competition for the best Quranic recitation. Additionally, the mosque organises educational sessions on classical Islamic texts, specialized training courses in various vital fields, and celebrations for Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, drew attention to the fact that as part of the UAE’s mission to promote tolerance, solidarity, and generosity, the foundation continues its commitment to these humanitarian values in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also noted that the foundation implements the "Iftar Project" initiative in 13 countries worldwide.

Al Falahi highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts and partnerships established by the Zayed Foundation, which have contributed to supporting several projects at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo, Indonesia.

He also pointed out that the foundation aims to strengthen its strategic partnerships with humanitarian organisations locally and globally, focusing on fostering noble values and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of individuals and communities around the world.

Dr. Sultan Al-Rumaithi. CEO of Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Centre in Solo, Indonesia, stated that the various activities organised by the mosque aim to make Ramadan a special occasion to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between the Emirati and Indonesian peoples.