Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Launches Cultural Tours In Sign Language

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque launches cultural tours in sign language

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has launched several initiatives and activities to help enrich the experience of People of Determination of the Centre.

Under the "Re’Haab Alhemam" programme, the Centre announced it will release a series of initiatives catered for the disabled, the first being cultural tours given in sign language.

The cultural tours will also be broadcasted live on Instagram in both Arabic and English, allowing it to reach the deaf community "across various cultures worldwide on the broadest possible scale," the Centre said in a statement.

The programme is being fulfilled in coordination and cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and the UAE Deaf Association.

The tours will feature various topics including the rich legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established noble human values and notions within UAE society.

Moreover, and as part of the initiative, the Centre said it is currently training and empowering People of Determination to participate in providing special exclusive tours in sign language themselves.

"The programme allows them [People of Determination] to contribute towards supporting the mosque’s civilisational mission, extending bridges of cross-cultural communication, and spreading the message of tolerance and coexistence between cultures from Abu Dhabi to the world," it added.

