Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Makes Top 5 Global Landmarks

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque came in third place among the top 10 world landmarks, according to global travel platform TripAdvisor.

The top ten list was announced as part of TripAdvisor’s ‘Travellers Choice Awards’. This year’s awards recognised 759 landmarks across 68 countries and eight regions across the globe.

According to TripAdvisor, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is "by far the youngest world landmark" on the top ten list, adding that the Mosque "holds its own against more established icons."

Cambodia’s Angor Wat and Spain’s Plaza de Espana took in first and second place, respectively.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings from TripAdvisor travellers, gathered over 12 months.

