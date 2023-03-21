UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Prepares To Welcome Holy Month Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has completed its preparations to receive masses of worshippers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is expected that Ramadan will witness a large turnout of worshippers as a result of recovery from the COVID‑19 pandemic, surpassing the number of visitors in previous years.

During 2019 Ramadan, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque received nearly 1.44 million people including worshippers and visitors.

The centre has formed committees and teams to ensure organised and integrated work around the clock to meet guests' needs by providing various services and facilities.

The centre has also held a number of meetings with strategic partners, including government and private entities, to ensure smooth functioning of the work system in place during the Holy Month.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has provided more than 38 electric cars to transport worshippers from parking lots to prayer halls.

The centre has designated priority use of these cars for the elderly and People of Determination.

Additionally, the centre has also provided 6,579 parking spaces for worshippers, over 50 wheelchairs and water coolers distributed throughout the mosque.

To ensure the smooth flow of visitors and their safety, the teams have completed road planning works in the mosque, which shows paths for pedestrians and cyclists and facilitates the passage of mosque visitors.

The centre raised its readiness to deal with emergency health cases by providing medically equipped ambulances in cooperation with specialised authorities.

During the Holy Month, cannons will be in place to maintain the traditional customs and practices of Ramadan while embracing modernity. The cannon, known as midfa al iftar, will be placed at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and is typically fired at sunset to signal the end of the day's fasting. The cannon firing will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi tv.

