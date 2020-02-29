UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Sees 6.6 Million Worshippers, Visitors In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque sees 6.6 million worshippers, visitors in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) Over 6.6 million worshippers, tourists and residents visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during the 'Year of Tolerance' last year.

According to figures released by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, the total number of individuals visiting the iconic mosque reached 6,656,818 in 2019.

The SZGMC said that it had intensified its efforts to boost the mosque's standing as a global intellectual platform for tolerance and a leading cultural destination.

Of the total number of visitors, the majority group were tourists visiting the site that totalled to 4,132,309. The Centre tallied worshippers at 1,562,149 individuals, fasting guests at 891,860 and recipients of weekly meals at 70,500.

The Centre noted that visitors from India lead the top ten countries visiting the mosque, with a total of 879,049, followed by China (704,680), Russia (234,849), Germany (193,234), and France (155,223).

In 2019, the mosque's guests ranged between tourists (81 percent) and UAE residents (19 percent). Men were the most frequent visitors to the mosque, accounting for 53 percent of the total tally, whereas women accounted for 47 percent. Most visitors came from the age group between 25 and 35 years of various nationalities, constituting 30 percent of all visitors.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre operates under the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, is sponsored and monitored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Centre was established to be a cultural and intellectual hub focused around the cultural and national values of the Emirati community, as well as enhance cross-cultural communication between people from all across the world.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Russia China France UAE Germany Lead SITE Hub Women 2019 Mosque All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Taftan border remains close for seventh day after ..

7 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 4.49% in 7 m ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Slams Lithuanian Minister's Accusations Cla ..

9 minutes ago

International Learning Hub (ILH) holds Sports Spec ..

11 minutes ago

WHO raises global risk from coronavirus to 'very h ..

11 minutes ago

FIEDMC delegation leaves for UK on 5-day visit to ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.