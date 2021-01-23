UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 22FT Starts Tomorrow In Abu Dhabi Corniche

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 22FT will commence at Abu Dhabi Corniche tomorrow, Sunday.

The seven-mile race, which is organised by Abu Dhabi Sailing & Yacht Club, will see the participation of 40 sailing dhows run by young sailors as part of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Up to AED400,000 in financial prizes are up for grabs for the top position winners and the participants.

The 22FT Dhow racing is the base of learning for this traditional sport. It is an important first step for young sailors aged 8-12 years and constitutes an essential part of the UAE’s dhow sailing heritage.

These traditional boats are made of wood and are rigged with one sail. Since the UAE National Day 2011 the sails carry the distinctive colors of the UAE flag. The crew consists of 3 sailors aged 8-12 & 1 skipper aged over 18. This way, the older and experienced skipper can teach and pass their skills onto the younger generation. Each race is held over a 6-10 nautical mile course, with three races to constitute the Championship. This programme aims to continuously encourage young sailors to continue the tradition of dhow sailing in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Sailing & Yacht Club was established in 2011 to serve as the new home of modern & traditional Sailing in Abu Dhabi.

