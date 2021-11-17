Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival to welcome visitors from all over the world tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) As of tomorrow, 18th November and until April 2022, the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the United Arab Emirates, will welcome visitors from all over the world for a memorable experience to discover the culture and heritage of the UAE through its arts, crafts, gastronomy and customs.

The Festival offers its visitors wonderful entertainment activities full of fun, suspense and excitement, and provides the whole family with a unique journey and an exceptional experience.

Inside the UAE pavilion visitors will find exhibitions, events, falconry and a local market reflecting the traditional Emirati life. Other than the UAE, visitors will find many other countries pavilion inside the festival showcasing their traditional arts and craft, products, food and cultural performance.

Held every year in the outskirts of Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area to celebrate the cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates, the Festival attracts larger participation and new events every session, which are organised so that the hundreds of thousands of visitors can enjoy a happy environment, and is a global platform and a cultural, recreational and civilizational meeting point.

The Festival's new visual media identity bears an original and modern design featuring a falcon and Al Maqtaa Bridge, two iconic images that reflect the insightful futuristic vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Organisers said the new visual identity of the Festival represents the rich heritage, bright future and optimistic outlook for the next 50 years, with the falcon signifying sharp vision and pride and Al Maqtaa Bridge highlighting the connection between generations and diverse world civilizations, thus supporting the Festival's status as a global platform for cultural and civilizational communication.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will hold its current session amidst broad international participation, and will support efforts to spread the UAE’s message of humanity to the rest of the world, emphasizing that the UAE is the meeting place of various cultures.

The Festival will feature world-class international pavilions, thousands of events, performances, entertainment, educational and folkloric shows and workshops that engage visitors and capture their imagination, taking them to a place of excitement, entertainment and enjoyment, as well as opening their minds to new horizons.

This year's edition will also feature the first-of-its-kind fountain in the United Arab Emirates, as well as international shows, daily laser shows and 3D hologram shows.