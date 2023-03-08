UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Approves 550 Decisions For Home Loans And Grants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, an initiative under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), today announced the first batch of beneficiaries of housing loans and grants for 2023.

As part of the new policy announced in May 2022, the Programme has issued 550 decisions worth AED435.750 million in loans and grants. This brings the number of decisions announced since the policy came into effect to date to 4,079.

Mohammed Al Mansoori, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, said, “Owing to the directives and unlimited support of our wise leadership, the government housing sector is evolving rapidly. The announcement is in line with the new policy that facilitates providing housing loans to eligible candidates through a collaboration between the programme and local banks.

"Jointly with our partners from the Federal and local government and the private sector, we continue to shape the future of government housing in the UAE through initiatives that aim to support Emiratis, improve family stability, and ensure a decent life for them.”

Al Mansoori noted that between May and December 2022, the programme issued 3,529 housing decisions in six batches with a total worth of AED2.819 billion. This represents 99 percent compliance with the policy’s five-year plan (2022 to 2026) that entails the issue of 13,000 decisions at a cost of AED11.5 billion to meet the future housing requirements of UAE citizens.

Related Topics

UAE May December Family From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

17 minutes ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

18 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

18 minutes ago
 DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

3 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.