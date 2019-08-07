UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Approves 609 Housing Assistance Applications

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approved on Wednesday 609 housing assistance applications for Emirati citizens from around the country, valued at AED500 million.

The approval of the applications is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to support Emirati families and ensure their stability, under the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The meeting, which was held in Bateen Al Samar in Ras Al Khaimah, was chaired by Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Programme, with the attendance of the programme’s board members.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that the UAE Government aims to provide Emirati citizens with decent living standards, noting that the current round of decisions coincides with Eid Al Adha.

Before the meeting, the programme’s board members visited the residential area of Bateen Al Samar, which comprises 888 housing units that will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project is currently 40 percent complete.

They also reviewed proposals for other housing units projects that were presented by their projects directors, and approved several memos relating to improving services and raising work performance.

The programme’s board, led by Dr. Al Nuaimi, then approved a plan to implement a decision issued by the UAE Cabinet to raise the income ceiling of those eligible to receive housing support from AED10,000 to AED15,000, to increase the number of beneficiaries. It also approved a proposal to link the "Hassantak", a centralised smart fire alarm system introduced in buildings and villas, to future housing units.

Al Nuaimi stressed that adopting the system will ensure the construction of future units as per required technical standards, in implementation of the UAE Government’s directives to launch safety initiatives.

The programme has approved 2,336 housing assistance applications for Emirati families since the start of 2019, valued at around AED1.8 billion.

