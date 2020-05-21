UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Approves Housing Grants Worth AED486 Million For 500 Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing grants worth AED486 million for 500 citizens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The Board of Directors of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approved the Names of 500 citizens eligible to receive housing assistance totalling AED486 million, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

During the board’s fifth meeting in 2020, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Programme, said that this batch of assistance highlights the programme’s commitment to achieving family stability in the country, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to provide citizens with decent lives and ensure their prosperity and happiness.

The programme always aims to provide for housing needs of citizens, through launching residential projects around the country, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, he added.

During the remote meeting, the programme approved housing support decisions and reviewed ways of improving the quality of life in residential communities, as well as the procedures related to its progress of work and the approval of a Federal draft law on organising owners’ associations to protect houses.

Related Topics

UAE Progress 2020 Family Million Housing

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

16 minutes ago

PCMD's BSL-III laboratory turns into one of countr ..

23 minutes ago

Stocks retreat as virus uncertainty tempers lockdo ..

24 minutes ago

IVMP to ensure treatment to vector borne diseases' ..

23 minutes ago

Philippines' COVID-19 Case Tally Nearing 13,500, D ..

23 minutes ago

Six outlaws arrested, weapon seized in Sargodha

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.