UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme Holds Committee Meeting In Ras Al Khaimah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:45 PM

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme holds committee meeting in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Jameela Al Fandi, Head of the Committee of Services Coordination and Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, chaired the meeting of the committee, which was attended by its members and representatives of government and Federal authorities and held in Batteen Al Samar Residential District in Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, Al Fandi stated that the programme, in cooperation with relevant local and federal authorities, aims to achieve the vision of the country’s leadership to ensure stability and quality of life for the residents of residential communities launched by the programme.

She added that the programme will adopt the "Quality of Life Manual" in major residential communities as approved by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the start of the current year, in cooperation with various government authorities and in line with the national agenda of the UAE 2021 Vision and the UAE Centennial 2071.

She then briefed the authorities involved in the meeting on the progress of the programme’s residential districts, including its efforts to provide vital services, such police stations and civil defence centres.

Batteen Al Samar Residential District is located along the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Exit 122 towards Ras Al Khaimah, and will comprise 888 residences divided into three phases and groups.

The first phase of the project will involve the construction of 354 houses located on a 905,000 square metre plot of land, and the first group will comprise 240 houses on an area of 521,000 square metres. The second group will include 294 houses located on an estimated land area of 780,000 square metres.

The project, which is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2020, features five modern residential model units that meet the highest international standards and the aspirations of the UAE people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police UAE Dubai Road Rashid Progress 2020 Government Housing Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE to foster labour, human resources se ..

32 minutes ago

Free chickens for Syria's struggling farmers

2 minutes ago

FBR constitutes committee to remove anomalies in F ..

2 minutes ago

KP budget 2019-20 is of historic importance: Mahmo ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Used Over 1Mln Tonnes of Strategic Oil Rese ..

2 minutes ago

IGP for legislation of installation of tracker dev ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.