Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme holds committee meeting in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Jameela Al Fandi, Head of the Committee of Services Coordination and Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, chaired the meeting of the committee, which was attended by its members and representatives of government and Federal authorities and held in Batteen Al Samar Residential District in Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, Al Fandi stated that the programme, in cooperation with relevant local and federal authorities, aims to achieve the vision of the country’s leadership to ensure stability and quality of life for the residents of residential communities launched by the programme.

She added that the programme will adopt the "Quality of Life Manual" in major residential communities as approved by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the start of the current year, in cooperation with various government authorities and in line with the national agenda of the UAE 2021 Vision and the UAE Centennial 2071.

She then briefed the authorities involved in the meeting on the progress of the programme’s residential districts, including its efforts to provide vital services, such police stations and civil defence centres.

Batteen Al Samar Residential District is located along the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Exit 122 towards Ras Al Khaimah, and will comprise 888 residences divided into three phases and groups.

The first phase of the project will involve the construction of 354 houses located on a 905,000 square metre plot of land, and the first group will comprise 240 houses on an area of 521,000 square metres. The second group will include 294 houses located on an estimated land area of 780,000 square metres.

The project, which is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2020, features five modern residential model units that meet the highest international standards and the aspirations of the UAE people.