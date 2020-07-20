Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to provide citizens with sustainable housing: Suhail Al Mazrouei

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme is realising its plans to provide citizens with sustainable housing that will exceed their expectations, to achieve the vision of the leadership to ensure the stability and happiness of the citizens.

He made this statement while inspecting the programme’s projects in Dubai and Sharjah, accompanied by Eng. Jamila Mohammed Al Fandi, Director-General of the Programme, and several of the programme’s leaders.

During the visit, an Emirati engineer working for the programme briefed Al Mazrouei about the designs of the project’s housing units and the progress of their construction.

Al Mazrouei praised the engineers as well as the quality of the sustainable housing units and the smart systems used in the projects, which aim to achieve the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 to ensure development and create a sustainable environment and comprehensive infrastructure.

Al Mazrouei visited the "Al Khawaneej Project," which is the second housing project carried out by the programme in Dubai emirate, which is located along D97 Street in Deerah on an area of 395,000-square metres.

The project includes six models of houses with different sizes and architectural styles. The first model, which has a modern style, will account for 291 houses, while two models are three-bedroom Islamic and modern styles accounting for 40 houses, and the other two models are two-bedroom houses in Islamic and Emirati styles accounting for ten houses.

The programme aims to follow the highest standards of quality and sustainability required by the country in terms of residential district projects.

Al Mazrouei also visited the "Al Seyouh 16 Project" located in the suburb of Al Seyouh in Sharjah, which will have 818 houses on a space of 1.29 million square metres.