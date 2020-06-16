UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Zayed International Academy-Islamabad Celebrates Students’ Graduation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Sheikh Zayed International Academy-Islamabad celebrates students’ graduation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Sheikh Zayed International Academy in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, has celebrated students’ graduation for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The celebration took place for the first time in the UAE Embassy in Islamabad in the presence of Wafaa Abdul Ghaffar, principal of the academy, and graduating students, with all adhering to precautionary measures and physical distancing.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, congratulated the graduates on this important achievement and urged them to be role models for others, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

The Ambassador then distributed certificates to the graduates.

