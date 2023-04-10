Close
Sheikh Zayed: Landmarks And Namesakes That Commemorate A Journey Of Giving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sheikh Zayed: Landmarks and namesakes that commemorate a journey of giving

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) History knew the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as a leader who prioritised charity and humanitarian work, leaving behind a timeless legacy of his giving in various stretches around the world.

Sheikh Zayed’s charity work was unbiased and reached many people in various countries. Under his rule, the UAE’s humanitarian and development aid totalled more than AED90.5 billion, benefitting over 117 countries.

Dozens of mosques carrying his name were built around the world, including in Oxford, UK; Nairobi, Kenya; Stockholm, Sweden; Ethiopia and China.

Driven by his belief that the progress of communities is measured by their level of education, Sheikh Zayed ordered the construction of schools, institutes and academic faculties in many countries, including the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre in the Louvre, France; the Zayed College for Girls in New Delhi, India; the Zayed College for Computer Sciences in Chittagong, Bangladesh; the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre for the Study of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies at the University of Foreign Studies in Beijing, and the Zayed College for Girls in Auckland, New Zealand.

The hospitals and medical centres that carry Sheikh Zayed’s name continue to offer a wide range of health and medical services to millions of people worldwide, according to the best international standards, including the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation in Washington, US; the Zayed Children Welfare Centre in Kenya; the Zayed Regional Eye Care Centre in Gambia, and the Zayed Centre for Research in Rare Diseases in Children in London.

Several cities carry Sheikh Zayed's name, recognising his valuable achievements and prominent reputation. In Egypt, there is the Sheikh Zayed City in Ismailiyah, as well as the Sheikh Zayed City in 6th of October Governorate. In Palestine, there is the Sheikh Zayed City in the Gaza Strip and the Sheikh Zayed Suburb in Jerusalem, while in Bahrain, there is also a Sheikh Zayed City.

Many airports carry Sheikh Zayed's name, including the Sheikh Zayed International Airport in Pakistan and the Kukes International Airport Zayed in Albania.

More Stories From Middle East

