Sheikh Zayed: Legacy of humanitarianism, boundless giving

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was not merely a leader but a global symbol of generosity and humanitarianism. His enduring legacy of giving spans from mosques filled with faith to hospitals treating millions, from universities enlightening minds to cities bearing his name, all serving as testaments to his remarkable humanitarian contributions.

The many mosques, hospitals, medical centres, cultural and academic institutions, along with residential communities bearing his name, serve as a testament to the Founding Father's vision and his enduring principle that the blessings granted by God should be shared for the benefit of others.

Dozens of mosques worldwide bear the name of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, including Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Oxford, United Kingdom; Nairobi, Kenya; Stockholm, Sweden; Kera, Ethiopia; and Ningxia, China. These mosques have become key centres for Islamic teachings while also serving as beacons of cultural coexistence, tolerance, and openness.

Sheikh Zayed firmly believed that a nation's progress is measured by the spread and quality of education. In line with this conviction, he ordered the establishment of numerous educational institutions worldwide, including the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre at the Louvre Museum in France, Zayed College for Administrative and Legal Sciences in Bamako, Mali, Zayed College for Girls in New Delhi, India, Zayed College of Computer Science in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Zayed Cultural Centre in Stockholm, Sweden, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, China, and Zayed College for Girls in Auckland, New Zealand.

Hospitals and medical centres named after Sheikh Zayed provide high-quality healthcare and medical services to millions worldwide, adhering to the highest international standards.

Among them are the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation in Washington, Zayed Centre for Child Care in Kenya, Zayed Regional Eye Care Centre in The Gambia, and the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children in London.

Additionally, the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Nouakchott, Mauritania, stands as a prominent medical landmark, alongside Sheikh Zayed Maternity and Paediatric Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan; Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Sheikh Zayed Specialised Hospital in 6th of October City, Egypt; and Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rabat, Morocco.

Many cities have been named after Sheikh Zayed in recognition of his legacy. These include Sheikh Zayed City in Ismailia and 6th of October, Egypt; Sheikh Zayed City in Gaza, Palestine; and Sheikh Zayed Suburb in Jerusalem. In Bahrain, a city also bears his name.

Beyond cities, airports have been named in his honour, such as Sheikh Zayed International Airport in Pakistan and Sheikh Zayed Airport in Albania. His name is also associated with major infrastructure and development projects in numerous countries around the world.

Notably, the total value of humanitarian and development aid provided by the UAE under Sheikh Zayed’s leadership exceeded AED90.5 billion, benefiting more than 117 countries. His generosity transcended borders, offering assistance without discrimination based on race or religion.

Continuing his humanitarian vision, and reinforcing the values of generosity and giving he championed, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the launch of the "Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative" in March 2024. With an allocation of AED20 billion, the initiative aims to support humanitarian efforts in the world's most vulnerable communities.