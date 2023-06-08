Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) Under the patronage of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the Honorary President of the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy, the Academy held graduation ceremonies for its third batch of students for the academic year 2022–2023 and its twentieth batch of students graduating from the 12th grade today.

The graduation ceremony of the students of the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys, which was held at the academy's HQ in Abu Dhabi, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the National Media Office, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Khadim Abdulla Aldarei, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy, along with a number of officials and parents.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by the graduate Abdullah Abu Bakr Abdulqadir Al Hashemi, and the graduate Fatima Mohamed Obaid Bu Ali, Sheikha Fatima addressed the students and said, "I am delighted to celebrate your graduation from the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy. You will now embark on a key educational stage in your lives."

“The UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates, has enacted policies that empower women and youth in a variety of spheres and have given them the opportunity to assume responsibility and contribute to the development of the nation.

"To address the demands and expectations of students as well as the requirements of labor markets, the UAE has made education one of its top priorities,” Sheikha Fatima affirmed.