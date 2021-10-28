UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy For Boys Named Apple Distinguished School

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys named Apple Distinguished School

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys (SZPAB) announced that it has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for 2021-2024 for its innovative use of technology, and school-wide culture focused on digital agility.

"This achievement is an added value that reinforces the educational strategy adopted by the academy in line with the highest international standards. Such a global recognition will help the academy be ranked amongst the most distinguished schools around the world which integrate information technology in the learning process, thus encouraging creativity in the school environment," said Khadim Aldarei, Chairman of the board of Trustees.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration and make learning personal.

In enacting the school’s vision; to ‘Honor the Past and Educate for the Future, SZPAB ensures that innovation is at the core of its program.

The school’s culture allows experimentation, innovation and problem solving to flourish. Students and teachers are changing the way children learn with innovative uses of technology, which is embedded within the curriculum to redefine learning.

Apple technology has helped create deeper learning experiences within lessons, transform learning spaces, and make learning more accessible for all students.

The Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys is an award-winning blended American and Ministry of education Arabic curriculum school, that strives to live its purpose, to: 'Honor the Past and Educate for the Future’. It engenders a deep understanding of the Emirati heritage and its place in the modern international world community. SZPAB develops role-models who understand their culture and traditions and are equipped with the skills to take on challenges and become tomorrow’s leaders.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Apple All Arab

Recent Stories

Five issues to address for Barcelona's new coach

Five issues to address for Barcelona's new coach

5 minutes ago
 4th IEEE International Conference on Robotic and A ..

4th IEEE International Conference on Robotic and Automation in Industry ICRAI 20 ..

14 minutes ago
 Gas cylinder catches fire in factory

Gas cylinder catches fire in factory

12 minutes ago
 Court defers Asif Zardari's indictment in suspect ..

Court defers Asif Zardari's indictment in suspect transaction reference

12 minutes ago
 Two-day hockey trials for final formation from Fri ..

Two-day hockey trials for final formation from Friday

12 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims one life with 13 new infections in ..

COVID-19 claims one life with 13 new infections in 24 hours

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.