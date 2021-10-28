Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys named Apple Distinguished School

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys (SZPAB) announced that it has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for 2021-2024 for its innovative use of technology, and school-wide culture focused on digital agility.

"This achievement is an added value that reinforces the educational strategy adopted by the academy in line with the highest international standards. Such a global recognition will help the academy be ranked amongst the most distinguished schools around the world which integrate information technology in the learning process, thus encouraging creativity in the school environment," said Khadim Aldarei, Chairman of the board of Trustees.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration and make learning personal.

In enacting the school’s vision; to ‘Honor the Past and Educate for the Future, SZPAB ensures that innovation is at the core of its program.

The school’s culture allows experimentation, innovation and problem solving to flourish. Students and teachers are changing the way children learn with innovative uses of technology, which is embedded within the curriculum to redefine learning.

Apple technology has helped create deeper learning experiences within lessons, transform learning spaces, and make learning more accessible for all students.

The Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys is an award-winning blended American and Ministry of education Arabic curriculum school, that strives to live its purpose, to: 'Honor the Past and Educate for the Future’. It engenders a deep understanding of the Emirati heritage and its place in the modern international world community. SZPAB develops role-models who understand their culture and traditions and are equipped with the skills to take on challenges and become tomorrow’s leaders.