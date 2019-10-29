UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Zayed Road partly closed to traffic on November 8

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) For the first time ever, a section of Sheikh Zayed Road will be partly closed to traffic on November 8 and turn into a running track as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019.

Dubai Run 30x30 on Sheikh Zayed Road, on Friday, November 8, is free to take part in and includes a 5km fun run and a 10km run along the 14-lane highway, with both routes starting and ending at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 5km fun run is open to all ages, abilities and fitness levels, while the 10km run has been created for running enthusiasts who are 18 years of age or older.

Registration is required prior to the event for all participants eight years and older for the 5km fun run and 18 years and older for the 10km run. Children under eight-years-old do not need to sign up to take part in the 5km fun run.

