Sheikh Zayed Road Transformed Into A Giant Cycling Track For Second Edition Of Dubai Ride

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) This morning, the UAE’s busiest road was transformed into a giant cycling track for families and fitness enthusiasts for the second edition of Dubai Ride. A total of 32,750 cyclists took to their bikes on the 14km Sheikh Zayed Road route and 4km family route to participate in the free, non-competitive community event, organised as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2021.

Launched last year, Dubai Ride <https://www.dubairide.com/> has become a firm favourite on the Dubai Fitness Challenge <https://www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com/> Calendar of activities, attracting citizens, residents and visitors to join together and cycle past some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.

Beginners to seasoned cyclists aged 10 and above rode the 14km route from five different start gates along Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road, past some of the city’s most prominent landmarks including Museum of the Future, Dubai Canal, Downtown Dubai and Emirates Towers. A second 4km route for families, with cyclists as young as five on their own bikes, and even younger children travelling safely with their parents, looped around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard with magnificent views of Burj Khalifa, lit especially for the occasion, courtesy of Emaar.

Commenting on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: "Dubai Ride demonstrates the commitment of the people of Dubai to prioritising health and wellbeing. Witnessing this community event, and the 32,750 cyclists who took part today, was a moment of pride. Every cyclist participating has helped show the world that Dubai is one of the greatest cities to live in, work in and visit.

We have continued the legacy created with the inaugural Dubai Ride in 2020, and grown in numbers - with people of all ages and abilities taking part.'' ''We are now one week into this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, and I call on every citizen, resident, visitor, government entity and business to keep up the positive momentum, and help make Dubai an even happier and healthier city. I would also like to thank the organisers, partners and everyone who contributed to the success of this remarkable event."

Running until 27 November, DFC’s action-packed calendar features a more diverse and inclusive range of fitness activities and events than ever before - with a focus on getting outside in the cooler weather as participants complete their 30 minutes of daily activity across the 30 days. Everyone of all ages and abilities can enjoy the three, free Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park; 14 Fitness Hubs in business and residential communities across the city; major sporting events; and over 5,000 free live and virtual fitness classes. The signature Dubai Run will also return to Sheikh Zayed Road on 26 November with families taking part alongside recreational and professional runners for this coveted event. There’s still a chance to register and take part at www.dubairun.com <http://www.dubairun.com> .

Dubai Ride is organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai sports Council; with presenting partner DP World; association partners Aviv Clinics, Emaar and Emirates NBD; official partners Emirates Airline, Mai Dubai, and Noon; government partners Event’s Security Committee, Dubai Police, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Ambulance and media and app partners Arabian Radio Network (ARN) and STEPPI.

