Sheikh Zayed Road turns into track for Dubai Fitness Challenge’s cycling event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today announced the Sheikh Zayed Road will turn into a track for the city’s newest cycling event, Dubai Ride, on 20th November, 2020.

The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event, held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, will take cyclists of all abilities and experiences on a ride through the city’s main artery.

Dubai Ride will feature two distinct routes - a 4 km family ride and a 14 km open ride. The 4 km family-friendly, fun ride is open to participants five years and older, across all abilities and fitness levels.

The route will take riders around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. The 14 km route, created for cycling enthusiasts who are 13 years of age or older, will take them on a bike ride through Downtown Dubai, business Bay, Dubai Canal and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, said, "The Dubai Ride, part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, is aligned with our vision to transform the city into a bicycle-friendly metropolis and our efforts to encourage people to adopt cycling as a sport. Our greatest inspiration is His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has long championed the integration of cycling into people’s lifestyles - be it to enhance our health and well-being, or promote environmentally friendly transport in our communities. With the Dubai Ride, we celebrate this visionary objective. I invite you to join me and achieve a new milestone in your fitness journey."

This will be the first time that Dubai’s visitors and residents will be allowed to cycle down a section of the 14-lane highway. Cyclists must be able to cycle a minimum of 4 km, bring their own bike and helmet and register to participate in the ride at www.dubairide.com.