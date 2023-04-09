Close
Sheikh Zayed Was An Icon Of Giving And Humanitarianism, Force For Good: Fujairah Ruler

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 11:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has affirmed that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was an icon of giving and humanitarianism, and a force for good that benefitted all of humanity.

In a statement marking Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, Sheikh Hamad said that the UAE celebrates this timeless legacy, whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed and reflect his vision to promote tolerance and giving.

He explained that the late Founding Father's impact stretched across the region and the world, through his various initiatives and efforts, adding that this occasion is a time to reignite Zayed's torch by launching more impactful humanitarian initiatives and projects that would help reduce poverty and boost the economy and development of other countries.

