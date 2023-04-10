(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has become a global leader in humanitarian work, with its efforts to lend a helping hand sometimes continuing for days and months on end.

In a statement he made on Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, Sheikh Hazza explained that this occasion that commemorates the legacy of benevolence which the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan left us; a leader who establishing giving as a main pillar of the Emirati community.

This journey continues with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, inspiring Emiratis to always be eager to come to the aid of others wherever they are, he said in conclusion.