Sheikh Zayed’s Vision Highlighted By Decision To Unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun Bin Mohammed

Published May 05, 2023 | 09:15 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, extended his greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his deputies, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the 47th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.

In his speech on the occasion, Sheikh Tahnoun said that the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed and the Founding Fathers is highlighted by the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces.

The recent advancement and achievements of the Armed Forces, as well as its regional and international recognition, are the outcomes of the vision of the UAE’s leadership, which believes in the importance of building its capacities, he added, lauding the courage and abilities of Armed Forces recruits during their combat and humanitarian missions.

He also praised the sacrifices of Emirati martyrs who passed away while serving their nation and protecting its achievements and saluted their families.

