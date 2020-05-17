UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Bint Saif Announces Winners Of Sheikha Hessa Bint Mohammad Al Nahyan Award For Holy Quran

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammad Al Nahyan Award for Holy Quran

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Supreme Vice President of the His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian and Scientific Foundation, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President, today congratulated the female winners of the eighth round of the Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammad Al Nahyan Award for Holy Quran.

The award’s current edition was organised by the foundation, in cooperation with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

Sheikha Sheikha announced the Names of winners of the award’s ten categories, with 81 coming from the UAE and 16 from other countries.

She also expressed her pride in the faithful atmosphere that overwhelms hearts during the Holy Month of Ramadan in all homes when reciting the verses of the Book of Allah Almighty.

The female winners from the schools of the Ministry of education, as well as public and private institutes, numbered 52, while those from centres for people of determination reached 17. There were also 12 winners from penal and correctional institutions.

The Best school Award was won by the Manar Al Iman Private School in Ajman, while the Best Quran Learning Centre Award was won by the Bilal bin Rabah Centre in Dubai.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai Ajman Wife All From Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

6 minutes ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

21 minutes ago

Tarawih prayers from Sharjah Mosque to be broadcas ..

21 minutes ago

General Department of Airport Security assists in ..

21 minutes ago

Awqaf Foundation celebrates 15th anniversary with ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.