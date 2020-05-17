Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammad Al Nahyan Award for Holy Quran

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Supreme Vice President of the His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian and Scientific Foundation, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President, today congratulated the female winners of the eighth round of the Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammad Al Nahyan Award for Holy Quran.

The award’s current edition was organised by the foundation, in cooperation with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

Sheikha Sheikha announced the Names of winners of the award’s ten categories, with 81 coming from the UAE and 16 from other countries.

She also expressed her pride in the faithful atmosphere that overwhelms hearts during the Holy Month of Ramadan in all homes when reciting the verses of the Book of Allah Almighty.

The female winners from the schools of the Ministry of education, as well as public and private institutes, numbered 52, while those from centres for people of determination reached 17. There were also 12 winners from penal and correctional institutions.

The Best school Award was won by the Manar Al Iman Private School in Ajman, while the Best Quran Learning Centre Award was won by the Bilal bin Rabah Centre in Dubai.