UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Fatima, A Driving Force For Empowerment Of Emirati Women, Says UAE’s Permanent Representative To IRENA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Sheikha Fatima, a driving force for empowerment of Emirati women, says UAE’s Permanent Representative to IRENA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Emirati Women’s Day is significant because it is a time for us to reflect on the UAE’s development and commemorate the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, who has been the driving force for the empowerment of Emirati women, stated Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to IRENA, on the occasion of the UAE’s celebration of the Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August.

"On this momentous day, we pay tribute to the remarkable achievements of Emirati women and their integral role in making our country’s renewable energy sector a recognised leader in gender equality and female empowerment," she said.

"The wisdom and guidance of the UAE’s leadership have opened the door to greater female representation in the Cabinet, government and across industries, which has enabled a nationwide transformation and diversified growth for generations to come," she added.

Related Topics

UAE August Women Family Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State discuss ..

36 minutes ago

Mobile service remained suspended in Quetta

22 minutes ago

Frans Hals Painting 'Two Laughing Boys' Stolen Aga ..

22 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits testing facility for s ..

36 minutes ago

5 killed, 10 houses collapse in rains, floods : Co ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.