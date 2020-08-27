Sheikha Fatima, a driving force for empowerment of Emirati women, says UAE’s Permanent Representative to IRENA

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Emirati Women’s Day is significant because it is a time for us to reflect on the UAE’s development and commemorate the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, who has been the driving force for the empowerment of Emirati women, stated Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to IRENA, on the occasion of the UAE’s celebration of the Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August.

"On this momentous day, we pay tribute to the remarkable achievements of Emirati women and their integral role in making our country’s renewable energy sector a recognised leader in gender equality and female empowerment," she said.

"The wisdom and guidance of the UAE’s leadership have opened the door to greater female representation in the Cabinet, government and across industries, which has enabled a nationwide transformation and diversified growth for generations to come," she added.