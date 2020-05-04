Sheikha Fatima announces slogan for ‘Emirati Women’s Day’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), announced that the slogan, "Preparing for the next fifty years: Women are the support of the nation," will be the slogan for Emirati Women’s Day.

This year’s slogan is in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, that 2020 will be the year of preparations for the next 50 years.

Sheikha Fatima stressed that Emirati women have proven to everyone that they are capable of supporting the country under all circumstances, and they must be part of the preparations for the next 50 years, by participating, along with men, in shaping priorities that will add to the achievements of the country, whose foundations were established by the Founding Fathers that are being continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The year of preparations for the next fifty years is an opportunity to revise the policies, legislation and initiatives of various organisations, to confirm they are considering women’s needs and their empowerment, she added She also pointed out that the current circumstances facing the country and the entire world due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have created many challenges and opportunities, which should be considered while planning for the next fifty years.

She then praised the country’s national coherence and solidarity during the current crisis, and the cooperation to ensure the safety and stability of families and the community.

At the end of her statement, Sheikha Fatima called on all national institutions to promote the slogan of Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the fact that Sheikha Fatima has linked the preparations for the next fifty years to women supporting the country has deep significance and highlights the role of women in supporting the country’s overall development.

In her statement on this occasion, Al Suwaidi added that the GWU will cooperate with its strategic partners from both local and Federal government authorities, the private sector and civil society to revise and update the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Emirati Women 2015-2021, which has approached the end of its timeline, to achieve a balance between the needs of women and the government’s directives.