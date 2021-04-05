UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Fatima Announces Theme Of Emirati Women’s Day 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Sheikha Fatima announces theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," has announced the theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2021 will be, "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 Years," in line with the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's announcement of 2021 as "Year of the 50th".

These year’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations on 28th August will highlight the unlimited ambitions of Emirati women and their aspirations for a better and more prosperous future, in light of the leadership’s support and empowerment of women.

It's noteworthy that Emirati women now hold leading positions across the nation, supported by legislation and laws that reinforced their rights and boosted their participation in legislative, executive and managerial roles, helping them to effectively assume their responsibilities and accomplish many achievements and successes over the past two decades.

Related Topics

UAE August Women Family

Recent Stories

UAE announces $3 bn investment in Iraq: Joint Stat ..

22 minutes ago

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

4 hours ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

4 hours ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

5 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.