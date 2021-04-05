Sheikha Fatima announces theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," has announced the theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2021 will be, "Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for Next 50 Years," in line with the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's announcement of 2021 as "Year of the 50th".

These year’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations on 28th August will highlight the unlimited ambitions of Emirati women and their aspirations for a better and more prosperous future, in light of the leadership’s support and empowerment of women.

It's noteworthy that Emirati women now hold leading positions across the nation, supported by legislation and laws that reinforced their rights and boosted their participation in legislative, executive and managerial roles, helping them to effectively assume their responsibilities and accomplish many achievements and successes over the past two decades.