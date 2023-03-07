Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the “Mother of the Nation”, has approved the formation of the seventh Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence, Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, with H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, as Vice Chairman.

The other committee members are Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation; Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the Family Development Foundation; Abdullah Abudalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director-General of Government Capabilities and Competencies Development at the Department of Government Support; and Ousha Salem Al Suwaidi, Senior Developer at the Experts and Consultants Office at the Family Development Foundation.

Reflecting Sheikha Fatima's keenness to activate the roles of all community members, the Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence promotes social leadership and innovation, building capabilities to address social challenges and turn them into opportunities.