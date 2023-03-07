UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Approves Restructure Of Supreme Committee For Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Programme For Excellence And Societal Intelligence

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the “Mother of the Nation”, has approved the formation of the seventh Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence, Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, with H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, as Vice Chairman.

The other committee members are Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation; Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the Family Development Foundation; Abdullah Abudalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director-General of Government Capabilities and Competencies Development at the Department of Government Support; and Ousha Salem Al Suwaidi, Senior Developer at the Experts and Consultants Office at the Family Development Foundation.

Reflecting Sheikha Fatima's keenness to activate the roles of all community members, the Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence promotes social leadership and innovation, building capabilities to address social challenges and turn them into opportunities.

Related Topics

Education Abu Dhabi Salem Women Family Media All Government

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

3 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

22 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

1 minute ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

1 minute ago
 US Rate Hikes Likely Higher Than Previously Though ..

US Rate Hikes Likely Higher Than Previously Thought, Long Way in Inflation Fight ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.