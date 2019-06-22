Sheikha Fatima Arabic learning centre opens at KBZS in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of Khalifa Foundation, today, opened the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Arabic learning centre at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed school, KBZS, in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, senior Kazakh officials and members of the UAE mission in Nur-Sultan.

After the opening, Al Khouri said the centre was built as a gift from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to the friendly people of Kazakhstan, as one of the "Year of Tolerance" initiatives.

The opening of the centre is a testimony to the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan in all fields, particularly in education, Ambassador Al Jaber said.

"Her Highness Sheikha Fatima attaches great importance to teaching the Arabic language to the non-Arabic speaking communities," he added.

The KBZS was opened in Nur-Sultan in 2016 through a gesture by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.