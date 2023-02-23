Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s Tokai University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) Japan's Tokai University has awarded H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), an honorary PhD, in recognition of her local and international efforts to empower women.

Sheikha Fatima was awarded the PhD while receiving a delegation from the university, headed by Professor Kiyoshi Yamada, Chancellor of Tokai University, and Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Japanese delegation and commended the distinguished relations between the two countries, most notably in culture, science and trade.

The honouring of Sheikha Fatima underscores the university’s interest in women’s empowerment, he added, stressing that Emirati and Japanese women are honourable international models and have a global presence and influence in various areas.

He highlighted their role in supporting families and preserving social values.

On the occasion, Sheikha Fatima thanked Tokai University and expressed her appreciation for the honour, underscoring the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

She also lauded the university’s efforts to support talents in all specialties, its role in serving humanity through its various research programmes and its keenness to support Japanese women.

Professor Yamada thanked Sheikha Fatima, noting that her honour is well deserved and recognises her significant efforts to empower women around the world in all areas.

He also commended her role in chairing the UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women's Career Development, which was established in 2015, due to the keenness of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Japan Cooperation Centre for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy (JCCP) to support women working for the oil and gas sector in the two friendly countries.