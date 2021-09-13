Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Founder of the Fatima bint Hazza Cultural Foundation, has launched the Fatima bint Hazza Academic Scholarship Fund, which aims to empower Emirati women in pursuing higher education, in partnership with Panthéon-Assas University Paris II.

The fund currently provides ten distinguished Emirati women with academic scholarships in various specialisations, including education, banking, economics and international relations, enabling them to acquire a university degree in International business Law from Panthéon-Assas University Paris II.

Sheikha Fatima stated that education is the cornerstone of the UAE’s strength and growth, highlighting the dedicated efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in empowering women.

"As we celebrate our beloved country's golden jubilee, we continue the vision of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, to invest in women's talents, empower them in the field of education, and continue developing and strengthening our economy based on knowledge," she added.

The fund aims to encourage Emirati women to continue their higher education and make academic achievements, and its selection criteria focus on innovation and academic excellence while including Emirati women from different educational backgrounds.

Those accepted will benefit from the French university’s advanced expertise in legal knowledge in Europe.

On the partnership with Sheikha Fatima, Prof. Jerome Lit, Director of the University, highlighted their shared vision and strategic goal to spread knowledge.