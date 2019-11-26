Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak at forefront of progress of Emirati women: Reem Al Falasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the UAE General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has been at the forefront of the progress of women in this country for over forty years.

Addressing the WILL Summit, which opened in Abu Dhabi today, Al Falasi said that thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, "Thousands of other Emirati women now play key roles in all aspects of our society, from government to business, from education to health, from north to south and from east to west. She has been the architect of our empowerment.

"On behalf of Her Highness, I express our deepest thanks to the co-sponsors of this important event, in particular Nervora and Vogue Arabia and UN Women. Our objective in the sessions that lie ahead is to generate greater awareness, to exchange experiences, to address key topics and to launch programmes that will promote a greater degree of women’s empowerment."

She added, "The specific topics we are due to discuss provide us with an idea of the fields in which the empowerment of women is increasingly having an impact on society.

Social impact driven by women; women in the workplace; women in innovation and driving sustainable change; women in sports; women in the media. These are all key issues. We see around us today a wide variety of women playing their part in these areas. Some of them have received international acclaim for their efforts. They rightly deserve that."

"I would urge us all, however, to recognise the remarkable achievements of those others who attract less attention, working quietly within their own communities, professions and workplaces, helping to change society from the ground up.They have a direct effect not only on the men with whom they work but also on their fellow women, inspiring them to join in the process of developing empowerment. They are our unsung heroes. The very fact that we are able to meet here today is a tribute to their achievements.

"I look forward greatly to the discussions we will have today. It is our hope that they will provide a launch-pad, a building-block for new initiatives, both locally and further afield, that will help us all to promote the cause of women’s empowerment that we all hold so dear," Al Falasi concluded.