Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded 'Exemplary Woman Medal' at Arab Woman Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) was awarded the 'Exemplary Woman Medal' by the Arab Women Campaign, at the first edition of the Arab Woman Forum, which convened remotely Friday, in sync with the celebrations marking the Emirati Women's Day.

The award comes in recognition of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's contributions and achievements in areas of women's empowerment and gender equality in the UAE and beyond.

The event was attended by an array of dignitaries from the UAE, United Nations, and the European Union, who shed light on the UAE's achievements in the field of women's empowerment and gender equality .

A number of UAE women were honoured during the event in recognition for their contributions to the development drive in the nation.