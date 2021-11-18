UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates Sultanate Of Oman On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sultanate of Oman on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent a congratulatory message to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah Al Busaidiyah, wife of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, on the occasion of the 51st National Day of Oman.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima wished Ahad bint Abdullah and Sultan Haitham health and wellness, and expressed her happiness at celebrating Oman’s National Day.

Sheikha Fatima said, " It is an honour to me to congratulate you and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman. In this glorious event, I re-affirm my pride at the strong brotherhood ties binding our two peoples and mutual respect. I wish you good health, happiness and further advancement and progress for the Omani people."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Oman Wife Progress November Women Family Event

Recent Stories

Energy leaders set scene for equity in education a ..

Energy leaders set scene for equity in education at ADIPEC 2021

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International Committee of Red Cross

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain reiterate desire to expand bilat ..

Pakistan, Bahrain reiterate desire to expand bilateral cooperation

8 minutes ago
 PFA eliminates vegetables grown irrigated with sew ..

PFA eliminates vegetables grown irrigated with sewage water

8 minutes ago
 Federation ready to guide provinces for legislatio ..

Federation ready to guide provinces for legislation on criminal, civil laws; Dr ..

9 minutes ago
 Poland Delivers Ultimatum to Belarus, Promising to ..

Poland Delivers Ultimatum to Belarus, Promising to Close Railway Checkpoint in K ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.