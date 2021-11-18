Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sultanate of Oman on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent a congratulatory message to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah Al Busaidiyah, wife of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, on the occasion of the 51st National Day of Oman.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima wished Ahad bint Abdullah and Sultan Haitham health and wellness, and expressed her happiness at celebrating Oman’s National Day.

Sheikha Fatima said, " It is an honour to me to congratulate you and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman. In this glorious event, I re-affirm my pride at the strong brotherhood ties binding our two peoples and mutual respect. I wish you good health, happiness and further advancement and progress for the Omani people."