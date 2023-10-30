Open Menu

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates Turkish First Lady On 100th Anniversary Of Founding Of Turkish Republic

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2023) Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, congratulated Emine Erdoğan, the First Lady of Türkiye, Wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

“I am delighted to express my pride in the strong, solid, and growing relationship between our two nations, which is due to the wise leadership in both countries and their ongoing efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development for a more stable and prosperous future for both countries and our friendly peoples,” Sheikha Fatima told the Turkish First Lady in a congratulatory message marking the occasion.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima also congratulated the friendly Turkish people, wishing them more progress and prosperity, and continued welfare, security, safety and stability.

