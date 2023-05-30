UrduPoint.com

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Cup For Purebred Arabian Horses To Kick Off In Spain

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off in Spain


ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses will begin tomorrow at the San Sebastian Racecourse in Spain.
The race, which has prize money of €8,400, is part of the H.H.

Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Global Arabian Flat Racing Festival, which aims to promote Arabian purebred horses and support their owners and breeders worldwide.
The festival, organised as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also features races such as the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown, the Zayed Cup, the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup and the Al Wathba Stallions Cup.
Six prominent horses will compete in the 1.6-kilometre (km) race.

