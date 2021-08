Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak mourns death of Sheikha Badriah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the "Mother of the Nation" mourned the death of Sheikha Badriah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, sister of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Emir of Kuwait.

Sheikha Fatima extended her heartfelt sympathy and solace to the Al-Sabah family.