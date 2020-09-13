UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme Launches Fresh Initiative To Enhance Occupational Health Awareness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:15 AM

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme launches fresh initiative to enhance occupational health awareness

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme has launched a health initiative aimed at promoting awareness among workers under the theme "Don't Worry".

The initiative is running under the supervision of UAE doctors with the participation of healthcare volunteers from the Emirates Ambassadors for Health Awareness and Education, using mobile buses equipped with field and virtual health education technology .

It comes in association with the Zayed Giving Initiative; the General Women's Union; the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Abu Dhabi City Municipality; the Abu Dhabi Volunteering Center; the Mobile Community Health Clinic; and Emirates Giving. The initiative comes as a model for collaboration, joint action and synergy between Federal and local institutions, the private sector, civil society and non-profit organisations in the country with the aim of accelerating contributions to public and occupational health programmes.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women's Union, said that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme has launched the initiative with the objective of attracting local and international healthcare professionals and enabling them to volunteer in various emirates of the country to serve various segments of society and enhance their awareness about best prevention and treatment methods against endemic and chronic diseases.

She added that the initiative will support the efforts made at the country level to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Technology Education Mobile Civil Society UAE Abu Dhabi Women From Best

Recent Stories

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

19 minutes ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

20 minutes ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

20 minutes ago

Greece Steps Up Military Procurement, Army Recruit ..

20 minutes ago

Japanese envoy welcomes commencement of Afghan pea ..

20 minutes ago

Venice Film Festival Special Jury Prize Goes to 'D ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.