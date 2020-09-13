Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme launches fresh initiative to enhance occupational health awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme has launched a health initiative aimed at promoting awareness among workers under the theme "Don't Worry".

The initiative is running under the supervision of UAE doctors with the participation of healthcare volunteers from the Emirates Ambassadors for Health Awareness and Education, using mobile buses equipped with field and virtual health education technology .

It comes in association with the Zayed Giving Initiative; the General Women's Union; the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Abu Dhabi City Municipality; the Abu Dhabi Volunteering Center; the Mobile Community Health Clinic; and Emirates Giving. The initiative comes as a model for collaboration, joint action and synergy between Federal and local institutions, the private sector, civil society and non-profit organisations in the country with the aim of accelerating contributions to public and occupational health programmes.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women's Union, said that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme has launched the initiative with the objective of attracting local and international healthcare professionals and enabling them to volunteer in various emirates of the country to serve various segments of society and enhance their awareness about best prevention and treatment methods against endemic and chronic diseases.

She added that the initiative will support the efforts made at the country level to curb the spread of COVID-19.