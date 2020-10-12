Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme launches first programme to train volunteers in psychological first aid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme inaugurated the first programme to train volunteer trainers in psychological first aid, coinciding with the World Mental Health Day.

The programme will train volunteer field medical teams to offer psychological support to community members, to help them overcome the psychological effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that the initiative is the first of its kind in terms of improving specialist capacities and preparing volunteer teams to promote mental health awareness in the UAE, coinciding with the annual World Mental Health Day celebrated by the United Nations, UN, on 10th October.

The initiative also aims to train heads of specialist trainers to offer field psychological support to community members related to coronavirus, in cooperation with many mental and psychological experts and specialists.

Dr. Noura Al Ajami, Director of the Leaders in Mental First Aid, said that the programme launched the initiative to train leaders in psychological first aid, to enable them to train other people to respond to the pandemic’s effects.

The training includes applied scenarios, most notably related to providing psychological first aid and its key principles via audio-visual methods, as well as self-help strategies for volunteers during the pandemic, she added.